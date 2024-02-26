Turner & Townsend reappointed to help state retrofit programmes

Turner & Townsend takes a cut from the national drive to decarbonise social housing

Turner & Townsend has been reappointed as the technical assistance facility (TAF) for the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).

The role involves providing technical advice to local authorities and housing associations to help them access domestic and non-domestic retrofit funding, to improve energy efficiency of homes and reduce consumption of carbon-based fuels.

Director Jamie Abbott said commented: “As the country looks to meet its net zero targets and grapples with wider geo-political uncertainty, upgrading the efficiency of the nation’s buildings and reducing energy demand is essential. It is vital that housing associations and local authorities understand how to unlock the right funding to deliver successful retrofit programmes while building high skilled supply chains. The opportunity to continue and expand our role comes at a crucial time, and we look forward to working in partnership with government and the housing sector to deliver retrofit at scale.”

Selvin Brown, director for net zero buildings and domestic directorate at DESNZ, said that Turner & Townsend had been “instrumental in fostering knowledge and promoting best practices among those delivering our schemes".

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk