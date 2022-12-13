Turner & Townsend targets MMC clients

Dave Clowe

Turner & Townsend wants to expand its project management and quantity surveying services in the offsite construction sector and has recruited Dave Clowe to lead the push.

He is credited with designing the concept for the Department for Education’s Primary School Education Template Design and the pre-construction section of the Seismic platform, which promotes the use of standardised and interoperable components and assemblies.

Dave Clowe has worked on the Tate Modern, the London 2012 Athletes’ Village and the Global Academy UTC London.

He joins Turner & Townsend from Blacc Ltd, where he was head of design & pre-construction.

Martin Sudweeks, managing director of cost management at Turner & Townsend, said: “Dave’s arrival to lead and build upon the MMC expertise within our advisory team marks the latest chapter our business moving froward with construction techniques that boost sustainability and productivity. Following the chancellor’s latest statement, we are already starting to see government backing for MMC as a new systems approach to drive efficiencies into projects and programmes, particularly amongst the healthcare sector. We have long been at the forefront of innovative, green, digitally enabled methods of delivering projects more efficiently. Adding further knowledge and experience to the team will only enhance this progress and help us to widen our MMC scope.”

