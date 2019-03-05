UAE allocates funds for new generation of schools

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the funding during a visit to schools in Sharjah

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the announcement during visitst to educational institutions in Fujairah and Kalbaa in Sharjah. He also launched a plan to transform igher colleges of technology into economic zones and approved a fund of AED100m fund to nurture student projects and support the career development of students in the hospitality, retail, oil & gas and logistics sectors.

“Our aim is to introduce a range of new ideas in the next 50 years and foster the development of the new generation, which will accelerate our sustainable economic growth,” he said. “The new generation needs to adopt different approaches and tools for the future.”

During the tour, he revealed features of the new generation of schools including design and robotics labs as well as artificial intelligence facilities. These schools will also be equipped with healthcare and environmental labs along with sports facilities.