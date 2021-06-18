US concreting equipment makes UK debut

The Allen Work Bridge provide access across the wet concrete slab for Faircloth Construction in Wimborne

Allen Work Bridges are being used by main contractor Faircloth Construction to smooth large concrete pours for the base slab of a distribution centre under construction in Wimborne.

Faircloth is using the bridges over concrete slabs that are being poured and finished using a truss screed system. The wheeled bridges travel across the ground spanning the wet concrete, allow the concrete finishers full access to apply finishing processes such as bull floating and applying chemical spray.

Allen Work Bridges are made by Allen Engineering Corporation in northeast Arkansas, in the USA. They have been brought to the UK by concrete equipment supplier Speedcrete, whose managing director Peter Dod was previously responsible for bringing the Bunyan Striker roller screed system to the UK from the USA in the 1980s.

Speedcrete has purchased Allen Work Bridges to hire out or sell in the UK market. The Wimborne site is its first project.

Speedcrete says that the work bridges speed up numerous processes, including: applying curing compounds, texturing, floating and surface inspections. It also saves time if you can walk straight across a large wet concrete area rather than having to walk around it all the time.

