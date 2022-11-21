Van gadget saves Breedon fuel

A Breedon van, fitted with Lightfoot

Breedon says that installing Lightfoot telematics in its vans has helped to reduce carbon emissions by reducing fuel consumption and vehicle idling.

The dashboard-mounted device provides audible and visual in-cab alerts to keep Breedon’s drivers in the sweet spot of their engine. By offering rewards for lowered fuel consumption, it encourages drivers to be less aggressive and heavy footed., and puts them in competition with each other.

Breedon says that within just one month of being fitted, instances of aggressive driving were cut by 80%, with harsh acceleration falling by 63%, severe braking by 28%, and cornering at speed by 19%.

Breedon head of health and safety Nigel Clamp said: “By engaging with our drivers and giving them a reason to be smoother, safer, more mindful, and more efficient, we’re not only dramatically cutting emissions, but we’re also lowering the frequency and severity of accidents on the road. That keeps our drivers safer in their daily duties and, in doing so, contributes to lower levels of vehicle wear and tear, and costs associated with vehicle downtime.

“By routinely recognising our staff, and encouraging positive competition through Lightfoot’s leagues, our drivers are motivated day-in, day-out to be better. That enhances positive competition and driver engagement in a way that has not been possible before, and provides a win-win outcome at every level; from the individual driver through to the environment. As a result, we’ve gone from just 12% of our drivers achieving Elite Driver status during the Lightfoot blind trial period, to 100% consistently hitting that target each and every week. That’s driving big fuel savings and emissions reductions.

“But that’s not all. Lightfoot’s technology also flags engine faults, MoT and tax renewal dates, and provides battery health alerts. These ancillary services allow us to operate our fleet as efficiently as possible, and deal with issues before they become a problem. Combined with impressive driver engagement levels, Lightfoot leaves traditional telematics far behind.”

Other companies that use Lightfoot include Tesco, Asda, Dixons Carphone, Virgin Media and South West Water.

