Van Oord team to upgrade 19km of Dutch dyke

The Rivierenland Water Board has awarded the Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement project to the Mekante Diek consortium.

The dyke on the River Waal between Tiel and Waardenburg is to be reinforced over a length of more than 19km to meet the current safety standard.

“It’s great that together we will be able to protect the Betuwe region better against high water on the Waal,” said Rivierenland Water Board project manager Bastiaan Heutink.

Mekante Diek consortium project director Dick Baars added: “The Rivierenland Water Board gave the plans drawn up by our consortium a maximum score of 10 points, for cooperation, construction logistics, sustainability and structures. And we’re proud of that. We're looking forward to partnering with the water board to complete the project.”

Features of the winning consortium’s bid include the decision to transport as much as possible by water to avoid inconvenience to the people in the surrounding area. The consortium will also focus on the use of local soil, emission-free execution and the efficient handling of materials.

The Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement project borders on a Natura 2000 site and a large part of the dyke lies alongside residential areas. The project involves two-phase contract in which the optimised structural solutions offered by the consortium will be developed in cooperation with the client to produce the final design. In the second half of this year, Ploegam, Van Oord and Dura Vermeer will start the design phase of the project in partnership with the Rivierenland Water Board. In 2023, the consortium will start with the implementation, with the dyke due to be high-water-safe by October 2026.

