Vehicle hits construction pickets

A vehicle was driven into a group of Sellafield construction workers conducting a lawful picket outside the plant at 8.55am yesterday (Wednesday 17th September 2025).

One worker, a man aged 55, was taken to the West Cumberland Hospital with serious injuries before being transferred to the Cumberland Infirmary. Another man, aged 39, also attended hospital with minor injuries and later discharged.

Cumbria police have today charged two men in connection with the incident. Craig Fawcett, 50, of Seascale is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Albert Darren Fawcett, 52, of Gosforth is charged with dangerous driving. Both remain in custody ahead of a hearing before magistrates in Carlisle today.

A statement from Cumbria Constabulary said: “Officers are aware of some tensions in the community and would ask everybody to act responsibly. Officers have been liaising with the organisers of the industrial action at this location to also offer reassurance.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, whose members are picketing, said: “Unite utterly condemns the unprovoked attack on our members. The police must use the full force of the law to prosecute those responsible. This incident will not deter our members in continuing with their lawful industrial action and the strikes will go ahead as planned.”

Unite northwest regional secretary Ritchie James added: “The incident is both shocking and horrifying to all those who witnessed it. Strike action will continue for the rest of the week as planned.”

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