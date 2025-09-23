Views sought on water-saving devices

Save water, bath with a friend

The government' has launched a consultation process on proposals to make new homes more water efficient.

Changes to building regulations could see new homes fitted with water-saving features such as aerated taps and showerheads, and dual flush toilets.

Proposals include tightening the current mandatory water efficiency standards in Building Regulations 2010 Part G2 from 125 litres per person per day (l/p/d) to 105 l/p/d, using water-saving devices.

In water scarce areas, this could be reduced to 100 l/p/d.

The consultation is being led by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), although it is working with the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) to ensure house-building goals are supported.

The consultation runs until 16th December 2025.

Future innovations, such as using harvested rainwater to flush home toilets, are also being considered in a call to evidence that is running alongside the consultation.

Environment secretary Emma Reynolds said: “We are getting Britain building faster, and a key element to growth is smarter water consumption. Removing the water shortage barriers that have stalled development for too long will mean unlocking thousands of new homes while saving families money. Not only will this make customer bills cheaper; it will protect the environment and unlock thousands of new homes as part of our plan for change.”

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