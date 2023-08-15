Vinci acquires Highlands power line contractor

NorPower operations director Neil Lamont (left), Vinci Energies CEO Scott van der Vord (centre) and NorPower managing director Alistair MacLeod (right)

Vinci said the acquisition would support its growth in the UK power lines market.

NorPower is Vinci Energies’ second acquisition in Scotland in the past two years and it recently opened new design offices in Glasgow.

NorPower, established in 2003, is based in Muir of Ord in the Scottish Highlands. It specialises in wood pole and steel overhead lines construction, installation, reconfiguration and refurbishment. It has 30 employees.

Vinci Energies chief executive Scott van der Vord said: “NorPower will be a great addition to our group enabling us to further enhance our offerings and experience in the HV overhead line segment.”

NorPower directors Alistair MacLeod and Neil Lamont said that having Vinci Energies behind them would “better serve our customers during the current period of unprecedented investment in energy infrastructure and beyond”.

