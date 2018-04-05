Vinci buys Singapore M&E contractor

Vinci has bought a Singapore-based electrical and mechanical engineering company expected to generate revenue of €125m this year.

Vinci Energies – a subsidiary specialising in and information and communication technology as well as energy - has acquired Wah Loon Engineering from its management and Dymon Asia Private Equity Fund.

Wah loon employs nearly 360 people – 315 in Singapore and 45 in Malaysia – and is predicted revenue of €125m for 2018 is expected to come mainly from data centre construction, together with industrial, commercial and high end residential developments.

Its focus is on turnkey electrical and mechanical projects - including design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance – in areas such as electrical systems, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), fire protection and building management systems.

Alan Chong, who founded the company in 1988, will remain as managing director.

Vinci Energies chairman and chief executive officer Yves Meignié said: “With Wah Loon, we acquire the market leader of data center construction in Singapore. Thus, Vinci Energies strengthens its activities outside of Europe and will be able to pursue the development of its business in Asia Pacific.”