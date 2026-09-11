Vinci Energies acquires CDD from Bühler

Scott Van Der Vord, Vinci Energies (left), and Scott Vallette, CDD Automation Solutions.

CDD was established in 1981, and since 1991 has been part of the Bühler Group, a Swiss plant and equipment manufacturer targetting the food industry. It integrates bespoke control systems for industrial platforms from Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and AVEVA.

Scott Van Der Vord, Managing Director of VINCI Energies in the UK & ROI, said: “The acquisition of CDD Automation Solutions underlines our commitment to continue to invest in and build out our automation and control expertise across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Ensuring we are well positioned to deliver advanced process optimisation, energy efficiency and manufacturing resilience across multiple sectors.

"We are pleased to welcome our 32 new colleagues from CDD Automation Solutions into our ecosystem where they join an established community of more than 230 control systems specialists in the UK. A community who continues to thrive on shared learning and expertise, enabling our clients to benefit from a best of both world approach - local familiarity with global innovation and support."

Flavio Diaz, head of region, Europe, Bühler Group, said “Following a strategic decision to focus on Bühler’s core offering, we were pleased to identify VINCI Energies as a suitable home for CDD Automation Solutions given the similarities in business model and values, making this acquisition a great fit for both parties.

"We believe this will give CDD Automation Solutions a strong environment to continue building on its expertise and serving customers under the ownership of VINCI Energies. Bühler UK looks forward to continuing working closely with CDD Automation Solutions to service our clients requesting non-standard solutions.”

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