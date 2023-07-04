Vinci Facilities secures Welsh transport contract

Vinci Facilities will look after 240 stations, offices and depots

The contract involves the maintenance of hard services and management of the Transport for Wales (TfW) estate of 248 stations, two corporate offices and two depots across all of Wales.

Vinci will carry out planned preventative maintenance, platform and car park maintenance and will run the helpdesk.

The company has a strong presence in Wales with existing contracts with Cadw and the Welsh government amongst others. All of Vinci’s call centre operators will be either based in Wales or will speak Welsh.

Vinci Facilities regional director Paul Cottam said: “As well as building on the strong relationships we have in the Welsh public sector, this new contract reflects our experience in the rail sector with Transport for London and East Midlands Railway.

“TfW and the Welsh government are committed to delivering social value and leaving a legacy for future generations and we are well aware of the goals set out in the Future Generations Act. The TfW work is a chance to further demonstrate our expertise in hard FM and our team’s commitment to making a difference to the community we serve.”

Adrian Carrington, head of station infrastructure at Transport for Wales said: “We are looking forward to building our relationship with Vinci Facilities and working together to improve our station facilities for all of our customers and stakeholders.”

