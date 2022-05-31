Vinci lands Femern Tunnel systems contract

The design, build and maintenance contract for the tunnel between Germany and Denmark will make use of renewable and energy-efficient systems. Cobra IS proposed systems that will enable the tunnel operations to run with 100% renewable energy.

The Femern, the longest road and rail immersed tunnel in the world, is being built 40m below the surface of the Baltic Sea. Construction started in 2020. After its commissioning in 2029, it will link Denmark to Germany in seven minutes by train and 10 minutes by car.

Vinci’s contract focuses primarily on ventilation, lighting and safety systems, plus maintenance for the electromechanical systems in the five tubes of the tunnel over the next six years. The tunnel will have two tubes for road traffic, two for high-speed rail and one for services.

Vinci Construction and its partners were awarded the main civil works design and build contract for the tunnel. Construction of the precasting factory that will produce the immersed segments of the tunnel is currently in progress.

