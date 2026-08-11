Vinci margins up in UK

Eurovia revenues were up 2.5% to £202m, delivering operating profits of £11.4m. Taylor Woodrow revenues grew 1.8% to £388m, with operating profits rising 5% to £19.3m. FM Conway, acquired at the start of 2025, saw operating profits up 6.8% to £38.7m, on revenues of £569m; comparable revenues for the prior year were not stated.

Ringway, Vinci Building, and Vinci Facilities all saw revenues slip, but each reported rising operating profits. Ringway revenues fell 2.5% to £551m, while operating profit rose 4.8% to £26.7m. At Vinci Building, revenues sunk 13.4% to £525m, but profits rose 2% to £10.5m. Facilities saw revenues down 2.8% to £581m, while profits rose 2% to £11.5m.

Overall, the division saw revenues of £2,719m, and operating profits of £101.5m.Joint venture stakes brought the revenue total up to £2,926m. After tax, the group's profit was £78.92m, up from £48.82m in 2024.

Scott Wardrop, chief executive of Vinci Construction Holding Limited, said, “These results are a credit to the six-core operating business managing directors, their respective senior management teams in each of our principal operating businesses and all our teams in our business units and projects. We have all endured significant change in our careers, but this intense period is unprecedented, however we are optimistic, and we have three-year plans for each business and each business unit, and plan to deliver +4.0% in 2026. We will keep evolving through optimisation, innovation, and transformation and continue to develop into a strong and resilient dynamic UK infrastructure group.”

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