VolkerFitzpatrick wins Cambridge science park expansion

CGI of the Dirac Building, designed by Sheppard Robson

Main contractor VolkerFitzpatrick is set to begin construction of an 85,000 sq ft office building on St John’s Innovation Park in November 2025, with completion scheduled for spring 2027.

The Dirac Building will provide new office space with column-free floor plates, external terraces and a double-height reception. Targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, it will also have rainwater harvesting and rooftop solar panels.

It has also been designed to be ‘covid secure’ with automatic doors, automatic toilets and automatic wash basin taps to minimise touch points.

VolkerFitzpatrick will also build a multi-storey car park alongside the new office block as part of its contract.

The project team includes architect Sheppard Robson, Gardiner & Theobald (project manager), Ramboll (structural, civil & highways engineering), Hoare Lea (building services engineering), Stace (cost manager), Savills (town planning & commercial advisory) and OFR (fire engineering).

Suzie Wood, head of investment property at St John’s College, said: “The appointment of VolkerFitzpatrick is a hugely significant milestone, enabling the College to deliver the next chapter in its long-term vision for this crucial hub - providing much needed, sustainable, forward-thinking workspace in the north of the city.”

The Dirac Building, with multi-storey car park alongside (in the background)

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division, added: “This development exemplifies our commitment to building sustainable, high-quality spaces that meet the needs of forward-looking businesses.”

Owned by St John’s College, the 21-acre St John’s Innovation Park is home to organisations including PwC, Darktrace, Cambridge GaN Devices, and Cambrionix.

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