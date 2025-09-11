Waterman strengthens building services team

Ryan Mullin

Consulting engineer Waterman has appointed Ryan Mullin as director for building services, based in Leeds.

Mullin has joined Waterman from Hydrock, a Stantec company, and is expected to help grow the firm’s building services portfolio across the north of England.

With 18 years’ experience in the building services industry, he has delivered MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) design, consultancy and survey work across various sectors, including education, healthcare, commercial, heritage and regeneration.

His portfolio ranges from transforming a vacant building into a hotel on Newcastle’s Quayside, to redeveloping listed buildings for the Leonardo purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Leeds. He also led the stage four design for Lloyds Banking Group’s offices in Halifax, while in the industrial sector, he shaped the MEP strategy for YaraVita’s fertiliser production facility in Howden.

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