Wates appointment in the west

Jenny Martin

Jenny Martin has rejoined Wates Construction from Morgan Sindall as preconstruction director for the west.

She brings more than 25 years of industry experience and a track record in leading successful work-winning teams. She has led Morgan Sindall’s work-winning team for the region for the past four years and worked for Wates earlier in her career as a bid manager.

Her career began as an estimator and holds a degree in quantity surveying and a diploma in construction law.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be rejoining Wates and can’t wait to get started,” Martin said. “There’s a high level of expertise across the region, and the wider business. I’m looking forward to harnessing that to help drive the business forward and deliver real value for our clients.”

Wayne Flannery, managing director of Wates Construction West, said: “Jenny’s appointment is a key step in shaping the future of our business in the West. We are already delivering a strong pipeline of successful projects. Jenny’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us continue to secure work by building on our reputation for quality, professionalism, and ability to work in true partnership with clients. We’re delighted to welcome her back to Wates.”

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