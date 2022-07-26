Wates Construction appoints new regional manager

Reporting to Wates Construction managing director Mark Tant, Saville will lead the business’ strategic plans across the North West, as well as Yorkshire and the North East.

With almost 30 years’ experience in the industry, Saville joined Wates Construction in 2019 as Regional Director for the North West, having previously worked at John Sisk & Sons and at Laing O’Rourke. He has overseen key projects for Wates, including The Sands Centre in Cumbria and the AstraZeneca Macclesfield Campus.

Commenting on his appointment, Dave Saville, regional managing director, Wates Construction North, said: “As an industry, we have an incredible opportunity to support the Government’s levelling up agenda, so I’m excited to take the helm and deliver on Wates Construction’s growth plans across the North of England, bringing our North West, Yorkshire and North East teams closer together. With a number of major projects in progress, we are not only in a position to boost jobs, skills and training, but also to regenerate communities and services, creating a lasting legacy for years to come.”

Mark Tant, managing director, Wates Construction, added: “Dave has established himself as one of our most talented and trusted senior leaders, growing our capability, presence and brand in the North West over the past few years, despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. I know that he and his team will continue to innovate and collaborate to deliver the best buildings and best value for our customers in the North.”

Wates Construction is the largest arm of the Wates Group, one of the UK’s leading family-owned construction, residential development, and property services companies. In 2021, it generated pre-tax profits of £18.7m from a turnover of £772m and won key contracts in the North, including the design of Envision AESC’s advanced car battery gigafactory in South Tyneside and Sunderland, and became the pre-construction stage partner for the British Library redevelopment at Boston Spa.

