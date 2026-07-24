Wates picks Grace for London role

This appointment follows the confirmation in April of George Mosey as managing director, and forms part of his reset of the Wates Construction London business, strengthening its leadership and the team’s capabilities on large-scale and high-value construction projects, in both the public and private sectors.

Grace joins from Mace Construct, where he was the commercial lead for the £1.1bn British Library extension project, and brings with him extensive experience in commercial management in both the UK and Australia.

As commercial director for Wates Construction London, Grace will lead the business’s commercial strategy.

Mosey said, “I am delighted that Kevin will be joining us. This is an important appointment for our London business, enhancing our commercial capability and positioning us as a strong partner for customers in the London market. We look forward to welcoming Kevin to Wates in October.”

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