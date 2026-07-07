Watson & Hillhouse joins global piling platform

Watson & Hillhouse supplied equipment for a job in Denmark last year

Dieseko, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a global leader in piling and foundation equipment and deep foundation solutions, with operations in key markets including the Netherlands, the United States, Australia and Poland.

Movax, headquartered in Finland, is a specialist in excavator-mounted piling and foundation equipment with customers in more than 75 countries across six continents.

Watson & Hillhouse, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a trusted specialist in piling and foundation equipment with a long heritage of technical expertise, equipment solutions and customer support.

Each business will maintain its unique brands and identity while becoming part of a broader foundation equipment platform, enabling greater collaboration, shared capabilities and operational synergies to support sustainable growth.

Together, the businesses combine global reach, strong local presence and an extensive international dealer network, creating a broader platform to serve customers around the world. By building on each company’s heritage, technical expertise and trusted customer relationships, the new platform strengthens its ability to innovate, expand its capabilities and create long-term value for customers.

Juhani Laakso, CEO of DevCo, said, "Our ambition is clear: to create a global leader in deep foundations and piling and foundation equipment by bringing together the strengths of these three businesses. Success will ultimately be measured by the value we create for our customers, the quality of our products and our ability to create an environment where people can thrive and succeed."

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