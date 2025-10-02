Welsh contractor opens southern office

Jones Bros’ Cardiff office

Jones Bros Ruthin Civil Engineering UK, headquartered in Ruthin in North Wales, has expanded its national footprint with a second location in Southgate House, within Cardiff’s enterprise zone.

“This is a significant and exciting milestone for the company," said head of commercial Steffan Morgan. “While we’ve had an active presence in South Wales for many years, this move underlines our commitment to the region and our focus on growing sustainably.

“It also enables us to embed ourselves more deeply in the local community, support our teams more effectively, and invest in long-term opportunities across south Wales and beyond.”

The Cardiff office adds to the company’s Ty Glyn headquarters and base in Bellshill, Scotland, further strengthening its footprint across the UK.

Contracts director Geraint Thomas added: “This base in Cardiff allows us to access our schemes in south Wales more readily, but also those in the south of England, such as Havant Thicket Reservoir.”

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