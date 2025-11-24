Welsh government sets out construction strategy

Highlights of the Welsh government’s new construction strategy include a commitment to project bank accounts, prioritising retrofit over new build and promoting offsite prefabrication of large building components.

The Welsh government’s Built Environment Mission Statement, which sets out our strategic vision for “a resilient, innovative and socially responsible construction sector in Wales”.

The Digital Action Plan for Construction, developed in partnership with Constructing Excellence in Wales (CEW), outlines key priorities to help drive productivity, improve project delivery, and support the development of future-ready skills across the sector.

The health of the construction industry in Wales comes under the responsibility of Rebecca Evans MS, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning.

She said: “Construction is a foundational sector that underpins the delivery of essential infrastructure, housing, public services and economic development. It is central to our ambition for a greener, fairer and more prosperous Wales, and it plays a vital role in supporting local supply chains, creating jobs, and delivering social value.”

On publishing the papers, she said: “We continue to champion the use of project bank accounts (PBAs) to ensure fair and prompt payment across public sector construction supply chains. The Welsh government’s commercial and procurement team is working with stakeholders to increase adoption of updated guidance. This policy supports SMEs by improving cash flow, reducing risk, and promoting ethical employment practices in line with our procurement principles.

“To support industry planning and investment, CEW is working with stakeholders to improve access to a forward pipeline of contracts, which I know from sector feedback is a priority. This pipeline will provide visibility of upcoming public sector construction opportunities, enabling businesses to prepare and engage early. It reflects our commitment to transparency and collaboration with industry partners.

“The Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act 2023 introduces a statutory duty for contracting authorities to carry out procurement in a socially responsible way. This includes improving economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being through construction contracts. Public bodies must now seek consensus or compromise with recognised trade unions or staff representatives when setting well-being objectives and making strategic decisions. This duty strengthens the role of workers in shaping public service delivery and ensures construction procurement contributes meaningfully to fair work and sustainability.

“This mission statement reaffirms our commitment to a built environment sector that delivers value for Wales – economically, socially and environmentally. My officials will work with CEW to engage partners across the public and private sectors to implement these priorities and build a stronger future for Wales.”

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