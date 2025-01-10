Welsh landlords standardise house designs

Wales' housing minister Jayne Bryant visited Celtic Offsite in Caerphilly

Tai ar y Cyd, a collaboration of 23 Welsh social landlords, has produced a pattern book with layouts for 15 house types and 18 variants ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses, including wheelchair accessible bungalows and flats.

A design guide is also being launched to support design teams using the pattern book with designing developments that complement the local area and context.

The pattern book promotes the use of natural materials, including Welsh timber.

The homes are also designed to meet both Welsh Development Quality Requirements and Welsh Housing Quality Standards.

The pattern book and design guide will be officially unveiled at an event on 15th January at University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea campus.

Ahead of the launch, Wales' cabinet secretary for housing and local government, Jayne Bryant, visited Celtic Offsite in Caerphilly, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group that manufactures timber homes.

She said: “Tai ar y Cyd represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building sustainable and affordable homes here in Wales. We know that there is a real need for good quality and energy efficient homes across our communities and this innovative pattern book give developers the tools they need to build homes more quickly and deliver against our target of building 20,000 affordable low-carbon homes by the end of this senedd term.”

United Welsh chief executive Richard Mann said: “The standardised housing designs from Tai ar y Cyd will enable us to be more efficient in our manufacturing processes, so we can build more homes at a faster rate for housing association and local authority partners.

“We look forward to using the designs to build more much-needed homes for people to enjoy across Wales.”

