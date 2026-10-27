Wernick adds portal frame buildings

A new division, Wernick Portal Frames, will now supply and install portal frame buildings for a wide range of applications, including warehouses, workshops, manufacturing facilities, logistics depots, aircraft hangars, commercial storage and leisure facilities, bringing new ways for customers to add operational space.

Portal frame buildings can also be paired with Wernick’s modular buildings and portable cabins. For example, a warehouse or workshop can be complemented by modular offices, welfare facilities or portable storage, allowing different building requirements across a site to be brought together as part of a coordinated solution.

Wernick Portal Frames offers four established steel building systems, Romney, Variant, Variant+ and Jawini, providing different configurations to suit a range of applications and operational requirements.

Buildings are available for both hire and purchase and can be configured with a choice of dimensions, cladding, doors, windows and other options. Multi-span configurations can also be used to create larger warehouse and industrial spaces.

Typical building dimensions range from 5m to 100m in length, 5m to 20m in width and 3m to 9m in height, depending on the system and project requirements. Design options can be explored using a new online configurator.

The modular nature of the systems also provides flexibility as requirements change, with buildings designed to be scalable and demountable. Projects can incorporate the wider requirements needed to get a building operational, including installation, groundworks and mains connections where required.

Jonathan Wernick, CEO of Wernick Group, said, “The launch of Wernick Portal Frames is a natural extension of the solutions we already provide to customers across the UK. It allows us to support a wider range of space requirements and, importantly, gives customers the opportunity to source portal frame, modular and portable buildings from one trusted partner.”

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