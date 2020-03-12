West Dunbartonshire sets out school regeneration plan

The Renton campus is already being built

The project have been identified as part of the Learning Estate Strategy 2020-2030, which is being presented to councillors. Schemes include new-build campus incorporating a co-located Edinbarnet Primary, St Joseph’s Primary and Auchnacraig Early Learning & Childcare Centre as well as an integrated Skypoint Community Facility. The cost has been estimated at £27m.

The masterplan encompasses all schools and early learning and childcare centres in West Dunbartonshire and identifies the spending required on buildings in future.

In developing the strategy, all schools and centres have been assessed on factors including condition and the current and future school roll.

The next phase will deliver a new-build Renton Education Campus incorporating the existing primary school, language unit and provision of a new 0-5 earl- years establishment, which is set to open in 2021 and is being built by Morgan Sindall.

Chief education officer Laura Mason said: “Over the last five years, the Council has invested £66.6m to provide enhanced learning environments for thousands of young people. The Learning Estate Strategy for 2020 -2030 focuses on the continued delivery of 21st century learning environments which fully meet the needs of individual young people and the wider community both now and in the future.

“This is the initial stage in what would be an extensive process involving submission of a funding application to the Scottish Government. Should the committee decide to proceed with Edinbarnet/St Joseph’s/Auchnacraig/Skypoint as the priority project, engagement and consultation would be undertaken with the school communities.”

