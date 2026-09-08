Westbourne signs up with MukAway

The agreement brings Westbourne's sites across the north of England onto MukAway, giving the contractor a single digital platform for managing surplus material, sourcing fill, booking haulage and generating compliance and carbon data on every movement.

Westbourne Civil Engineering has worked with housebuilders and developers across the country. It delivers groundworks and foundations, roads and sewers, highways and hard landscaping for the UK's biggest construction companies with recent schemes including Riverpark Road, Manchester (498 Homes), Fox Wood Garden Village in Knowsley (350 homes) and Half Penny Meadows (426 homes) in Clitheroe, Lancashire.

The signing follows MukAway's three-year, group-wide deal with Graham Group, and continues a period of rapid growth that has seen MukAway pass 1,000 sites and 100 companies across the UK and Ireland, with 1.4m cubic metres of material now available on the platform.

For a contractor whose work is dominated by roads, sewers and plot groundworks, the volumes of material moved on every scheme are both significant and substantial for a business like Westbourne.

MukAway's ability to match that surplus locally, arrange the haulage through the UK's first direct haulage link, and hold the Duty of Care and Material Management Plan records for ten years was, MukAway says, central to the decision.

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