Weston plans £100m Sydenham development

Artist's impression of Weston's Sydenham flats

Weston Homes has full planning permission to build to blocks of flats on the old Dylon factory site by the railway line in Sydenham.

The buildings rise between four and 1 storeys in height, stepped up from south to north, with 254 apartments across two buildings and undercroft basement parking. The masterplan is by Ian Ritchie Architects, with detailed design by Weston Homes’ own in-house design team.

The buildings will have full height windows, balconies and tiered roofscapes complete with feature London Yellow Stock brickwork, providing a connection to nearby residential buildings.

Construction of the new development is anticipated to start in late 2022 with a 20 month build programme.

These two blocks represent phase II of the redevelopment of the Dylon (Dyes of London) textiles dyeing factory complex; Phase I, with 223 apartments, was built by Crest Nicholson in 2016-17.

Bob Weston, chairman and manging director of Weston Homes, said: “The acquisition of the Dylon factory works site in up-and-coming Lower Sydenham will enable Weston Homes to deliver a new apartment scheme which is perfect for first time buyers and young couples/families. This new outer London development is part of our ongoing major growth and expansion. The business has a highly diverse range of developments, including a series of major landmark schemes commencing and many others in the pipeline.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk