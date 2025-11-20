Wheatley to succeed Jubb at Galliford Try

Cliff Wheatley

Cliff Wheatley has been chosen to take over as managing director of Galliford Try Building from Ian Jubb, who plans to retires at the end of June 2026 after 19 years with the company.

Wheatley joined Galliford Try with the acquisition of Miller Construction in 2008 and was promoted to regional managing director of Galliford Try Building for the northeast and Yorkshire in 2014.

Jeremy Barnett, operations director, will take over from Wheatley as managing director of Galliford Try Building North East.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “We have carefully planned for Ian’s retirement and I thank him for his excellent contribution to Galliford Try over many years. I’m particularly pleased that all our promotions are internal, demonstrating the strength in depth of our management teams and the effectiveness of our succession planning.”

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