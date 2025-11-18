Whitbread fast-tracks Vauxhall office conversion

Phoenix House in Vauxhall [Photo from Whitbread plc]

Construction work has begun to convert Phoenix House in Vauxhall, London into a 180-bedroom Premier Inn hotel – just eight months after parent company Whitbread agreed terms on a lease for the site.

The high-profile location opposite Vauxhall underground station was acquired by Whitbread as part of its London expansion programme for Premier Inn.

In an innovative arrangement, Whitbread agreed to lease the 10-storey 7,469 sqm former office building from Lambeth Council, the virtual freeholder, and lead the conversion of the space into a hotel.

The 30-year agreement between Whitbread and the council was signed in March 2025 and planning permission for the conversion was secured 20 weeks later in July 2025.

Now, just eight months on from signing the contract, Whitbread has full control of the building and has started strip-out works this week – with the target to open the new hotel in early 2028.

Berkshire-based Redhammer Demolition has been appointed to begin the strip-out conversion works, which are due to complete by Easter 2026. Whitbread is currently in discussions with several contractors for the main fit-out work.

Jonathan Langdon, senior acquisition manager for Whitbread, said: “As an operating hotel business our goal is to open our pipeline development sites as quickly as possible for our customers. Thanks to a successful partnership with Lambeth Council, we have been able to acquire a fantastic hotel location, secure planning, and move into construction in just eight months, showing what’s possible when everyone comes together.

“We have been looking for a suitable location for Premier Inn in Vauxhall for at least 10 years. In a little over two years’ time, we will be welcoming customers to a sensational hotel location, literally opposite Vauxhall underground station, and delivering the new location in a very sustainable way through the conversion of a former vacant office building. There are enormous benefits to expanding our footprint in this way, and we are actively looking for similar opportunities across the capital as we continue to grow.”

Phoenix House was formerly occupied by Lambeth Council before being vacated as part of its Your New Town Hall scheme to reduce core office buildings from 14 to two.

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