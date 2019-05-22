Willmott Dixon picked for Winchester primary school

Barton Farm Academy

Barton Farm Academy will be Winchester’s first primary academy school when it opens in September 2020. It is being built on the back of the development of 2,000 new homes at Barton Farm, now called Kings Barton.

Barton Farm Academy has been designed by Hampshire County Council’s in-house team of architects and landscape designers and forms part of the council’s investment in new school places across Hampshire.

For Willmott Dixon, work follows on from its current £37m contract to build a new sports centre in Winchester.