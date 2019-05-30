Willmott Dixon to build Kent medical school

The building has been designed by Hazel McCormack Young

Construction of Kent & Medway Medical School (KMMS) will be Willmott Dixon’s third project for the University of Kent following delivery of a new home for the School of Economics earlier this year and the Sibson Building in 2016.

The new £10m contract takes the value of the contractor’s work with the university to more than £40m.

KMMS will be housed in a three-storey building designed by architect Hazel McCormack Young. It will have with a lecture theatre, seminar spaces and a general practice simulation suite.

The new medical school is a joint venture between University of Kent and Canterbury Christ Church University. It is expected to open in 2020.

The construction contract was procured via the Scape Major Works England and Northern Ireland framework.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Roger Forsdyke said: “We’ll be bringing our experience from the previous two projects to ensure we create another centrepiece that will provide an excellent learning environment for many generations to come.”