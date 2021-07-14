Willmott Dixon to build Stoke-on-Trent multi-storey car park

CGI of the planned Smithfield car park

Stoke’s new car park will be built on Potteries Way and forms part of the wider £300m Smithfield development, led by developer Genr8 and the council to create a new district in the city.

Willmott Dixon is expected to complete construction of the seven-storey structure in summer 2022.

The same contractor also recently built Stoke’s new Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the neighbouring Clayworks apartments, which opened on the Smithfield site in 2020.

Willmott Dixon is developing a bit of a track record for multi-storey car parks, having built the 1,450-space Kings Dock Car Park in Liverpool, handed over to the council last summer.

It is also building 1,000-space multi-storey car park in the Baltic Quarter of Gateshead – a 10-storey steel framed structure – having been handed a £23m contract by Gateshead Council in April.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk