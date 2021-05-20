Willmott Dixon wins £43m Dunstable health centre

CGI of the Chiltern Vale Integrated Health and Care Hub

The £43m Chiltern Vale Integrated Health and Care Hub brings together various medical services under one roof, with 6,375 sq m of space.

Willmott Dixon’s contract also includes the construction of six low-rise residential blocks alongside the health facility. These will have 98 flats intended for residents over the age of 55.

Willmott Dixon was brought onto the project through the LHC framework. It had an early involvement in the design with the client’s team and health service representatives. As a result, the contractor’s off-the-shelf design for health centres, Cura, was adopted. This uses a pre-cast concrete frame built off-site, with a minimal degree of fixed internal structure

Chris Tredget, managing director at Willmott Dixon for London and the east, said the team was “very much looking forward to getting on site and beginning construction”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk