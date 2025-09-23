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15 April 2026

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  2. Winvic expands Bootle industrial park

Winvic expands Bootle industrial park

23 Sep 25 Winvic Construction has officially broken ground on the £42m second phase of Atlantic Park, a logistics and manufacturing development in Bootle.

CGI of Atlantic Park from Eighty Studio
CGI of Atlantic Park from Eighty Studio

Royal London Asset Management Property has appointed Winvic to build 420,000 sq ft of commercial space across three purpose-built units, ranging in size from 53,750 to 216,000 sq ft. Construction is now under way, with £42m being invested in this phase alone. Completion is expected in summer 2026.

All buildings are designed to BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A standards, featuring 12.5-metre clear internal heights, large service yards, two-storey office spaces, and EV charging bays for 20% of parking spaces. A 10% biodiversity net gain has been achieved through the installation of bird, bat, and insect boxes.

Atlantic Park is a 52-acre site in Bootle that was formerly home to Rolls Royce Engineering works. It sits within the Port of Liverpool Freeport zone and will have a total of 800,000 sq ft of industrial space when complete.

Mark Evans, head of property & commercial development at Royal London Asset Management, said: “This site has huge potential, and we are proud to be unlocking it with a development that is built for the future – strategically located, sustainably designed, and ready to support the next generation of logistics and manufacturing businesses.”

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