Work begins on £24m Haden Hill leisure centre redevelopment

CGI of the rebuilt Haden Hill leisure centre

Main contractor Speller Metcalfe has moved on-site and begun initial strip-out and demolition of the existing Sandwell Council facility, paving the way for full construction to begin in January 2026, with the centre anticipated to re-open in spring 2027.

The new Haden Hill leisure centre will have a main swimming pool and a learner pool, two multi-purpose studios for fitness classes and activities, a 100-station gym, a 27-station indoor cycling studio, a four-court sports hall and a community room to host local groups and events.

Procured via the UK Leisure Framework (managed by Denbighshire Leisure), the scheme is a partnership between Sandwell Council, Sport England and the council’s development partner Alliance Leisure. The project team also includes Roberts Limbrick architects, Axiom Project Services, Design Active Ltd and Greenwood Projects.

The £24 million redevelopment is being backed by £20m from the government’s levelling up fund, supplemented by contributions from Sandwell Council and Sport England.

Julia Goddard, regional director at Alliance Leisure, said: “We have worked tirelessly with the council and our other project partners to produce a scheme that will truly change the lives of local residents for the better. The new centre will deliver a modern, inclusive, health-focused facility, and also generate construction jobs, supply chain opportunities and community engagement throughout the delivery period.”

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