Work starts on £50m Salisbury Plain barracks projects

Groundbreaking at Assaye Barracks

The works will involve investments of around £13m at Assaye Barracks in Tadworth and £37m at Battlesbury Barracks in Warminster. DEO aims to deliver more modern and sustainable infrastructure, while releasing surplus land for other uses.

The DEO Army Programme investment on Salisbury Plain will benefit three units: 1 Medical Regiment (1MED), who are already based at Assaye Barracks, 2nd Battalion The Royal Yorkshire Regiment (2RYORKS), who have relocated from Chester to Warminster, and The Royal Lancers, who will relocate to Tidworth from Catterick from 2027.

Following the demolition of legacy buildings at Assaye Barracks, construction is now underway on a new Regimental Headquarters for 1MED. The move of 1MED into the new HQ will then free up existing office and working space for The Royal Lancers, who will also receive new storage facilities that have been completed ahead of their arrival.

At Battlesbury Barracks, work is well underway to modernise facilities for 2RYORKS. Main construction is scheduled to begin this summer and will deliver a new officers' mess, modern quartermaster facilities and a gym extension. Refurbishment of the regimental headquarters has already been completed.

The start of work at Battlesbury Barracks

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