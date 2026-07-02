Work starts on Whitesands flood scheme

Councillors Tracey Little and Stephen Thompson, with executive director for economy and infrastructure Lisa Hawkin and McLaughlin & Harvey MD Seamus Devlin.

The Whitesands Flood Protection Project is a major infrastructure investment designed to reduce flood risk to homes, businesses and key infrastructure in Dumfries town centre. The scheme responds to a long history of flooding in the area and aims to provide long-term resilience in the face of increasing climate pressures.

In addition to flood protection, the project will deliver significant improvements to the River Nith waterfront. These include enhanced public spaces, improved connectivity, and a more accessible and attractive riverside environment for residents, businesses and visitors. The design has been developed to reflect the character of Dumfries and its historic setting, while introducing modern, high-quality public realm features.

Sustainability is a key focus of the project, with measures to reduce carbon impact, reuse materials where possible, and enhance biodiversity along the river corridor. The scheme also supports wider environmental and regeneration initiatives across the town centre.

The overall project will be delivered in five phases, with work beginning at Greensands as the first stage. Phasing has been designed to support safe and efficient construction while helping to minimise disruption, and the council will continue to engage closely with local residents, businesses and stakeholders throughout the delivery of the project.

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