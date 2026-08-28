Wrexham Uni picks Kimpton for HVAC maintenance

The contracts were awarded via two separate competitive tender processes and will see the Wirral-headquartered firm deliver services across the university’s campus and operational locations at Northop, Plas Coch, Regent Street, St Asaph, Wrexham Village and Xplore Henbas Street.

A total of 20 university buildings will be covered by the contracts, including teaching and research buildings, sports and culture facilities, workshops, administrative offices and the Erddig and John Neal student accommodation blocks.

This latest contract boosts Kimpton’s portfolio of clients in the education sector, which includes organisations such as Liverpool Hope University, the University of Chester, The City of Liverpool College, St Helens College, Winsford Academy and The Grange School, Northwich.

Matt Breakwell, director of sales & ESG at Kimpton, said, “Having worked with a range of education providers over many decades, we understand the demands of working on live sites alongside students and staff, while tackling different technical challenges across multiple campuses.

“Wrexham has become one of the UK's most talked-about towns in recent years, but behind the headlines there is a huge amount of work taking place to create jobs, attract investment and improve opportunities for local people. Wrexham University is a key part of that story and we're excited to play our own small role in supporting its continued growth”

“Our team is delighted to have secured these new contracts with the University and look forward to supporting the estates team to maintain efficient, reliable and sustainable building services across its estate.”

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