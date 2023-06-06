WSP acquires Australian mining specialist

With the addition of Calibre’s 800 staff, WSP now has a mining industry team of around 5,200 with 1,400 of them located in Australia. WSP has not disclosed the value of the takeover deal.

Calibre Professional Services One is part of the Calibre Group, a diversified provider of professional services to the infrastructure and built environment sectors.

In December 2022 French consulting engineer Egis acquired Calibre’s construction business providing urban development, water, roads and building services across Australia and New Zealand.

WSP president and chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux said: “We are eager to leverage the full potential of our combined teams and work together to support mining clients with strong ESG commitments.

“We have the opportunity to play a pivotal role at a time when mining companies are making bold commitments towards decarbonising their operations and infrastructure while providing the critical minerals required for the green transition.”

The acquisition of Calibre significantly increases WSP’s presence in Western Australia and the mining sector generally.

Adrian Chapman, executive general manager at Calibre said: “Over the past two decades we have focused on building Calibre as a consultant of choice for major mining projects. Joining WSP enables our talent to leverage the scale, capabilities, and expertise of a global company with 67,000 professionals.”

