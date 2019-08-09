WSP to manage Tucson airport project

It will provide programme management and construction management (PM/CM) services for the airfield safety enhancement (ASE) programme.

The project for the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is driven by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Runway Incursion Mitigation Program. The work will be carried out in coordination with stakeholders including commercial airlines, the Arizona Air National Guard, general aviation pilots and other airport tenants.

The US$218m ASE programme is the largest ever undertaken in the 71-year history of the TAA. It includes demolition of a narrow and short general aviation runway, which will be replaced by a full-length parallel runway to provide redundancy. The programme also includes construction of new bypass taxiways and connector taxiways, installation of aircraft guidance systems and modernisation of the airfield geometry to the latest safety standards.

“The programme will eliminate locations on the airport movement area with a history of potential risk of collision, known as hot spots, to mitigate potential runway incursions,” said Joseph Pulicare, president of transportation and infrastructure at WSP USA.

WSP is responsible for the overall programme coordination, project controls, FAA flight procedure and navigational aid coordination and general construction administration of the four construction packages of the programme.

Construction of the multi-phase project is expected to begin by mid-2020, with completion of all programme elements anticipated by 2025.

