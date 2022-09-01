Wynne lands Rhyl market building

Artist's impression of the new market building

The development will see the construction of a new indoor market hall containing a mezzanine for additional seating and pop-up vendors, as well as a event and commercial space.

The contract was awarded through the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP) framework.

Wynne Construction’s contract to design and build the new Queen’s Market is the first step of the transformation of the wider Queen’s Buildings along Rhyl’s promenade.

Wynne is currently carrying out the groundworks on site, which includes putting in place a piled concrete solution on which the building will sit. The building is expected be completed by summer 2023.

Wynne design manager Richard Beatson said: “The new Queen’s Market has been designed with community interaction at the forefront, and we are thrilled to get work underway to bring this modern development to the historic Rhyl promenade.

“The site will be great addition to the wider regeneration of the town and will bring a fresh interpretation to the market hall experience. Whilst benefitting from the goods and services offered by vendors, visitors can enjoy high quality local food from a variety of outlets.

As part of Wynne’s community engagement, the firm will be hosting a ‘meet the buyer’ event at Rhyl Pavilion on Thursday 22nd September. The event is open to subcontractors interested in joining the supply chain, as well as social enterprise and third-sector organisations looking to provide goods and services during the construction phase. To book an appointment, email alison@wynneconstruction.co.uk.

