YES expands, adds Kubota minis

The Falkirk-based, employee-owned, plant and tool business, which already had a depot in Dundee, opened outlets in Edinburgh and Glasgow earlier thisyear, with a fifth site opening in Inverness in May.

To stock the new depots, YES turned to HRN for 70 Kubota mini excavators, in a mix of 1.6t, 1.8t and 3t units. YES purchased its first Kubota mini excavators in 2018, receiving positive feedback from customers on their durability, reliability and ease of use.

“Operators were just telling me to go with Kubota all day long,” said YES founder David Johnstone. “The introduction of the five-year warranty with Kubota was also a strong selling point and the guy that runs the workshop at HRN is always on hand to help if needed.

“I would like to put on record my thanks for the support we have received from Martin Norry at Kubota and from Ian Burton from HRN, in getting this order delivered in such a short space of time.”

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