£200m Holborn Circus office ready for redevelopment

Thavies Inn, courtesy of Pixelflakes

The redevelopment will bring the total prime office space to 90,000 sq ft, with an additional 2,000 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor. Every floor will have access to outdoor space through balconies or terraces, alongside substantial public realm improvements to Thavies Inn Courtyard, St Andrew Street and Holborn Circus. These include a south-facing public park to reintroduce greenery to the area, further enhancing the occupier experience.

A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel, with CBRE and Knight Frank acting as leasing agents

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