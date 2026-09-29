Cruden starts work on Renfrewshire homes

The Kirkton Road development will consist of 66 three- and four-bedroom homes for sale, along with 24 designated as affordable housing.

Work is now underway to get the site ready for the main construction programme and will continue over the coming months. The first timber kits are expected to arrive on site early next year, with the first completed homes expected next summer.

Alongside the new homes, the development will include new tree planting, sustainable drainage features and walking routes connecting the site with surrounding green space. The existing plans for the road layout, access points from Kirkton Road and wider landscape strategy will be retained as the development moves forward.

Homes will also include a range of energy-efficient features, including air-source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging provision.

Mark Nolan, operations director at Cruden, said: “Starting work at Kirkton Road is a really exciting moment for us and brings us another step closer to delivering 90 much-needed new homes for Neilston.

“There’s still a lot of preparation to do before construction of the homes themselves begins, and our team will be busy over the coming months getting everything ready for that next stage.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the development take shape as an attractive, sustainable new neighbourhood that’s thoughtfully integrated with its surroundings and offers a diverse range of high quality family homes for the local community.

“We’ve worked closely with East Renfrewshire Council and Neilston Community Council during the early stages of development, and we look forward to continuing that collaborative approach as construction progresses.”

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