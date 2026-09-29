Penshurst to install new Swindon kitchens

The contract will see Penshurst Construction manage the replacement of obsolete kitchens as part of the council’s asset refresh cycle. The work will involve the removal of existing kitchens and the supply and installation of new kitchens, including all preparation works.

The initial contract, which began on earlier in September 2026, will run for 36 months, with the potential to be extended by a further 24 months. After an initial mobilisation period of approximately three months, delivery of the works will begin in January 2027.

The appointment follows a competitive tender process and will see Penshurst Construction work closely with Swindon Borough Council.

Leon Haylock, managing director at Penshurst Construction, said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed by Swindon Borough Council to deliver the project of supplying and installing domestic kitchens across their properties. Securing this contract is a fantastic achievement for our team and reflects our experience and proven capabilities within the social housing sector.

"We’re looking forward to working in partnership with the Council and its communities, delivering a reliable, high-quality service while creating wider social value wherever possible. This appointment represents another important step in our continued growth, and we’re excited to get started.”

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