Orkney's BDS moves to Cat pavers with Finning

BDS had been a loyal customer of the Italian manufacturer, which was acquired by Caterpillar in 2020. It sought to transition to Cat pavers, and was keen to ensure the same operational standards, with added technology and efficiencies.

Charlie Sinclair, director at BDS said: “Bitelli products have always served our business well and it has been a big step to move away from what we know works; however, we have been really impressed with the latest generation of Cat pavers and the efficiency’s and technology they deliver.

“Our move to Cat machines not only reflects our commitment to innovation and to delivering the most efficient and reliable service on site but also reinforces the role Finning play as a trusted partner as they have continued to support our business at every stage of our growth and evolution.”

Paul Walton, sales manager, paving and compaction, at Finning UK & Ireland said: “A long-standing customer of Finning, BDS Plant Hire was looking to transition its fleet, and in doing so increase operational versatility, efficiency and productivity to meet industry demand.

“We were pleased to work with BDS Plant Hire to offer industry insight and guidance, supporting the customer’s needs to deliver the latest Cat AP500 wheel asphalt paver. This machine is well-matched to meet the specific realities of Scottish infrastructure work, thanks to the combination of compact dimensions, permit-free transport, Stage V compliance, durability and wide-screed range and will help BDS deliver efficiency and reliability across a range of projects.”

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