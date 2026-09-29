Speedy invests in 25,000 Hilti tools

The deal will see Speedy offer tools from more than 60 Hilti product lines. It includes the Nuron cordless platform, an advanced 22V single platform battery powered range, allowing for swapping batteries between tools.

The manufacturer will offer repairs via its dedicated repair centre in Glasgow. The agreement also offers customers access to Hilti's fleet management programme.

George Foster-Jones, group commercial director at Speedy Hire said, "Customers will benefit from improved performance, enhanced operational effiiciencym and valuable fleet insights."

Stuart Dowling, national sales director at Hilti, added, "This is a landmark agreement with Speedy Hire, who now operate one of the most advanced small tools fleets in the hire industry."

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