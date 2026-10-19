Marsh launches roads, plant insurance

The Strada road construction facility provides project-specific insurance for UK road contractors covering construction all risks (CAR) and third-party liability (TPL). Strada’s exclusive clauses are developed specifically for road and highway risks, Marsh says, including provisions that address common insurance challenges such as extensions, open-to-traffic phases, and phased completions.

Underwritten by a panel of global (re)insurers, Strada offers confirmed limits up to £1bn for CAR and up to £1m for TPL risks. It also includes two months’ free extension cover. Marsh says that traditionally extension premium costs are disproportionately high relative to the original outlay in the wider insurance market.

The Machina plant and equipment facility covers the full range of contractors’ plant and equipment needs and is designed for both standalone placements and annual construction programmes. Machina aims to offer a single, pre-agreed rating matrix for contractors who need an efficient and consistent pricing solution that keeps pace with project delivery. Machina is underwritten by a market-leading insurer and capacity can be tailored to the scale and scope of individual placements.

Guy Fitzgibbon, head of global contractors, Marsh Risk, said, “The UK construction industry is set to grow by 3.2% annually between 2027 and 2030, driven by rising investment in data centres, transport infrastructure, and housing. Road and highway projects sit at the heart of this ambition, but they remain one of the most complex risks to insure: work periods are frequently extended, with structures and roads often open to traffic before the project is formally handed over. This results in prolonged exposures for construction contractors ahead of completion.

“Marsh’s new facilities give UK construction contractors greater pricing certainty, faster placement, and more consistent claims handling in two areas of construction risk that have historically been difficult to insure efficiently, at a time when project complexity is rapidly increasing. As the UK looks to deliver on its infrastructure ambitions over the coming years, having the right risk transfer solutions in place will be critical—not just for contractors, but for keeping vital road, transport, and building projects on track to support the country’s future infrastructure agenda.”

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