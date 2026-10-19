Secondhand LR 1400 SX for Delden

The crane hirer is currently marking its 50th anniversary. Its fleet had until now topped out at 300t, with a Liebherr LR 1300.1. The new crane, like its predecessor, is built at Liebher's plant in Nenzing, Austria, with a focus on multipurpose work, rather than the more complex heavy lift focused cranes built at Ehingen in Germany. Its straightforward design appealed to Delden managing director Sean Nyland.

"We are not a company that wants to chase larger heavy-lift projects or step outside our key market of long-term crane hire," said Nyland. "We know our customer base and our core markets, and we will continue to serve this sector to the best of our ability, working with many long-standing customers and delivering the high levels of service and reliability they have come to expect."

The addition of the heavier crane is designed to support the existing fleet and business needs in a growing market. The LR 1400 SX is available in a multitude of configurations with a maximum hoist height of 173m , and a maximum radius of 124.0m. With an 86 metre main boom, one of the key points of the machine is that it will happily share luffing equipment from Delden’s LR 1300.1, allowing the company to swap equipment between the two models if necessary.

The modular design of the LR1400 SX and its ability to ‘build itself’ is one of the main factors behind Delden adding the machine to the fleet. Delden said, "We want our machines to be delivered and ready for work as quickly, easily and safely as possible to allow our clients to deliver their side of a project. The Nenzing cranes have this off to a T, meaning our rig and derig costs are minimal, as is our transport between projects."

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