ACE finds Vickers' successor

Stephen Marcos Jones

Stephen Marcos Jones will join the Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE) as chief executive on 31st January 2022.

He is currently director-general of the United Kingdom Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA).

He replaces Hannah Vickers who left ACE earlier in the year for a new job with Mace, as chief of staff to chief executive Mark Reynolds.

Before joining UKPIA four years ago he worked for Oil & Gas UK, representing the offshore oil and gas industry.

He graduated from the University of Oxford in 2005 in Modern & Medieval Languages and Linguistics.

ACE chair Dave Beddell said: “Having conducted an extensive search for our next CEO, the board was unanimous in its view that Stephen was the outstanding candidate to take our organisation forward in what is a period of both immense challenge and opportunity for the consultancy sector.

“Stephen’s proven experience of executive leadership and impactful stakeholder engagement is extremely impressive, and I look forward to working closely with him as ACE continues to promote the critical role consultants have in delivering government objectives around economic recovery, levelling up and net zero.”

Stephen Marcos Jones said: “The last few years have been incredibly challenging for the UK economy, but where there is challenge there is also opportunity. It is already clear to me that our members are critical partners for government and our industry is uniquely placed to turn political ambition into practical reality. I am delighted to have the opportunity to help ACE’s members take a leading role in delivering a sustainable future for us all.

“My aim is to meet at least 100 people in my first 100 days, kicking off an intensive induction programme during which time I will be listening to stakeholders to understand how ACE can continue to provide a compelling proposition, and to prioritise the work of the association to maximise value for its membership.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk